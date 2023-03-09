Governor DeSantis is offended by the blogger bill

Governor Ron DeSantis Photo by Twitter

Governor DeSantis recently took offense to a bill introduced by a Florida state senator. The bill would require bloggers to register themself if they write about Governor DeSantis.

This is Senate Bill 1316 which was introduced by Republican Senator Jason Brodeur and Governor DeSantis wanted no part of it.

After the State of the State address , Governor DeSantis said:

“Every person in the legislature can file bills.”

“I see these people filing bills and there are these articles with my face on the article saying that bloggers are going to have to register with the state and they’re attributing it to me.

“That’s not anything I’ve ever supported, I don’t support. I’ve been very clear about what we are doing.”

The bill made headlines last Thursday and the media inserted Governor DeSantis in several news articles.

DeSantis wanted to separate himself from this bill and declared he does not support it. He said he had no part in drafting the legislation.

According to Fox News, the Senate bill "would require any blogger writing about government officials to register with the Florida Office of Legislative Services or the Commission on Ethics."

The governor added:

"People have the right to file legislation. They have the right to do different types of amendments and all that other stuff. But the Florida legislation, 120 of them in House and the 40 in the Senate, they have independent agency to be able to do things. I don’t control every single bill that has been filed or amendment, so just as we go through this session, please understand that."

Some believe if the bill gets to Governor DeSantis, this could limit the expression of free speech in Florida.

Do you think Governor DeSantis would support the bill if it crosses his desk?