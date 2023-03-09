Governor DeSantis declares Florida the number One state in the country

Governor Ron DeSantis at his State of the State speech Photo by Twitter

This past Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gave his State of the State speech. Holding nothing back, he said Florida was the number one state in the country.

DeSantis’ speech may draw some comparison to another Republican state, Texas. Governor Greg Abbott has repeatedly said Texas is number one for business as many businesses have moved to the state over the past few years. This is also similar to Florida.

Governor DeSantis took a military term - “bottom line up front” and said :

“Well, as we used to do in the military, here’s the BLUF (Bottom Line Up Front): Florida is number one, and working together we will ensure that Florida remains the number one state in these United States.”

“We defied the experts, we bucked the elites, we ignored the chatter, we did it our way, the Florida way."

He continued with:

“Florida is the fastest growing state in the nation.”

“We rank number one for net in-migration.”

“We rank number one in the nation for new business formations.”

“We are number one in economic growth among large states.”

As much as there is speculation about Governor DeSantis running for President in 2024, he didn’t give any hints that he was. But his recent trips to Texas and California could be to get his name out there in these two states which are important for candidates running for office.

In the 2020 election, California had 52 electoral votes (2 Senators and 50 members of the House of Representatives), and Texas has 40 (2 Senators and 38 members of the House of Representatives).

You can watch the speech by Governor DeSantis here:

Would you be said if Governor DeSantis runs for President in 2024?