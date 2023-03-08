Mayor Adams lays out his blueprint for the migrant crisis in New York City

Mayor Eric Adams announcing the Road Forward Photo by Twitter

New York Mayor Eric Adams has been quiet lately on the migrant crisis in the City. On March 7, he gave his blueprint for the crisis. Adams outlined what New York City will do to handle this.

Adams wants to focus on three areas:

Resettlement

Advocacy

Legal Services

According to the Mayor’s website, New York City has seen over 50,000 migrants arrive over the past year and the City is helping 30,000 get settled.

Mayor Adams said:

“Over the past year, New York City has faced an unprecedented humanitarian crisis caused by global forces beyond our control. We have moved mountains to help the tens of thousands who arrived as our shelter population has increased at a dramatic rate. As we continue to respond, I’m proud to announce, “The Road Forward,” our blueprint to address the asylum seeker crisis and outline the work that lies ahead. New Yorkers know that the asylum seeker of today is the citizen, the leader, and the innovator of tomorrow, and I’m proud that New York City is leading the way, turning a crisis into an opportunity for progress for the entire country.”

Mayor Adams plans to open a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week center for migrants. The center will replicate the operations of the Port Authority Bus Terminal.

This past December Mayor Adams introduced Deputy Mayor Seena Wright to help his administration and the migrant crisis.

First Deputy Mayor Wright added:

“The Asylum Seeker crisis has challenged so many of us in various ways – and the city’s response has been and continues to be laden with care and compassion. Our blueprint is a plan for how we will move forward together, and I implore everyone at all levels to help however you can. This affects us all, and together is how we can best navigate this crisis.”

The cost of supporting migrants is expected over $1 billion over the next year and Mayor Adams continues to seek finances from the State and Federal government, specifically President Biden .

Find out more details on Mayor Adams's migrant plan here:

Do you think Mayor Adams is doing well supporting the migrant crisis?