Protesting Governor Abbott and Operation Lone Star: Texans divided over border crisis

Protests in Austin over Operation Lone Star Photo by Twitter

As Operation Lone Star continues to capture migrants and drug smugglers carrying fentanyl, this has created a sharp divide in Texas. Some Texas residents support Governor Greg Abbott while others believe he is wasting taxpayer money. Over the weekend in Austin, hundreds protested Operation Lone Star.

Since Governor Abbott started Operation Lone Star, the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard has supported the apprehension of migrants and stopping the flow of fentanyl into the State. According to Governor Abbott, combined forces have made 352,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 25,000 criminal arrests. Many of these had felony charges for 23,000 charges. Then the Department of Public Safety seized over 365 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

At the demonstration, one of the presenters said :

"We drove 312 miles from the RGV from the Valley to be here today. We've been on the road since 3:45 and we just arrived and yes, we are tired."

Rio Grande Valley is one of the crossing migrants have used to cross from Mexico to Texas.

Sergeant Dale Banda Gwak recently said :

“Everything we do here impacts our community directly, regardless of whether it’s here or Eagle Pass or Del Rio. When you talk to the people who actually live in these communities, they’ll tell you that us being out here on the line has made a difference. It helps make their communities safer.”

On Tuesday, March 6, Governor Abbott spoke with KFOX and the need to continue reinforcing the border. Abbott is still not pleased with the support President Biden is providing on the border crisis. You can read the most recent information here.

Operation Lonestar fills gaps that the Biden administration has failed to provide support.

Do you support Governor Abbott supporting the border?