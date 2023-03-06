President Biden's $4.2 Billion investment in migrants: where is the funding going?

President Biden and Vice President Harris Photo by Twitter

Last month in February, Vice President Harris announced $950 million would be used to support migrants. Well, the money is going into use starting this month.

Since President Joe Biden came into office, the administration has spent $4.2 billion since May 2021. By comparison, President Trump spent about $15 billion on the border wall during his four years in office. When Biden came into office, he stopped construction of the border wall which left $350 million of unused wall stacked on the ground - he did initiate new construction of the wall in Arizona recently which you can read here.

But Biden still has less than two more years in his term so the figures supporting migrants will likely increase.

Vice President Harris and the partnership with Central America includes about 47 companies working in this private-public agreement. The aim is to strengthen the region’s economic security

The Department of Homeland Security announced on February 28, the $350 million of taxpayer money allocated to support migrants will start getting used. The money will “help local communities around the country better manage the costs of noncitizen arrivals in their communities.”

Some of the money will be used to provide housing for migrants and financial support for food. Part of the funds could also be available to transport migrants from the southern border to sanctuary cities. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey bussed thousands of migrants to Washington, D.C. Then Abbott bussed more migrants to New York City, Chicago, and Philadelphia at the end of 2022.

Current Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs continued to transport migrants as her predecessor did but she is sending the migrants to where they want to go and giving them more options.

Do you agree your money should be spent supporting migrants?