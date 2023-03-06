President Biden's immigration policies draw criticism from his own party

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hk08U_0l9L6cV000
President Joe BidenPhoto byTwitter

A Gallup poll conducted in January showed many people, including Democrats were unsatisfied with how President Joe Biden was handling immigration. Some even compared his policies similar to previous President Donald Trump.

The Gallup poll was conducted January 2-22, and it found 63% of Americans were dissatisfied with President Biden on how he was handling the migrant crisis. Only 28% were somewhat satisfied with how the president was dealing with this situation.

This past Thursday, Representative Adriano Espaillat, (D-N.Y.), said at a press conference the Democratic Hispanic Caucus expressed "some concerns regarding the recent policies that have been put in place by the administration."

As President Biden has called for Congress to update the immigration policies, he initiated several new policies to help States and reduce the number of migrants arriving.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott even identified a Texas immigration czar in January as he felt the Biden administration was not providing any support to the State.

Supporting President Biden was Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas who said:

"We are a nation of immigrants, and we are a nation of laws. We are strengthening the availability of legal, orderly pathways for migrants to come to the United States, at the same time proposing new consequences on those who fail to use processes made available to them by the United States and its regional partners."

Mayorkas has come under scrutiny as some want the secretary removed from his position for the failure of supporting the country as migrants overwhelmed cities.

Since President Biden initiated the CBP One app requiring migrants to request asylum, this has helped reduce the number of migrants legally coming to America. Some believe the number of migrants will only increase as Title 42 is expected to end in May.

Do you think President Biden is doing a good job handling migrants?

