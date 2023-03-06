New York City struggles financially supporting migrants: spending Close to $5 Million a day

Mayor Eric Adams Photo by Twitter

Last August, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began bussing migrants to New York City. Shortly after, El Paso, Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser bused migrants to the City. Though the number of migrants arriving from Texas has slowed down, this is causing New York City a financial strain that continues to increase.

Several sources state New York city spends close to $5 million a day to support Texas migrants and others who arrived.

This past Friday, Emergency Management Commissioner Zach Iscol informed New York City Council that the City spends an average of $363 a day providing food and shelter for one migrant. This information comes from the Department of Homeless Services and Health & Hospitals.

The City supports about 30,000 migrants according to Iscol.

City Hall reports they support about 12,700 migrants. So the true number is one of those figures.

Mayor Eric Adams avoided commenting on this but spokeswoman Kate Smart wrote an email to the New York Post that stated :

“The city has spent more than $500 million on asylum seeker needs in this fiscal year, which began July 1, and anticipates spending $4.2 billion across this fiscal year and the next.”

“As we’ve said for months, it’s clear that we need financial support from federal and state partners as the number of asylum seekers arriving continues to increase.”

Smart believes the City could spend up to $4.2 million over the next year.

Mayor Adams has repeatedly asked for money from Governor Kathy Hochul since the cost to support migrants exceeds his budget. Adams has also vented his frustration with the Biden administration as he placed the blame on the sitting president.

Do you think New York is doing the right thing in supporting migrants financially?