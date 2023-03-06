Donald Trump returns to CPAC: "We're going to finish what we started."

President Donald Trump Photo by Twitter

Donald Trump was back for the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC). This time he gave some sound bites as he makes his run for president in 2024 as it was hosted in Maryland across from the Nation's Capital, Washington, D.C.

At the three-day event, Trump was the closing speaker, and it showed there are many who still support him. Among the items were kiosks with Trump shirts, hats, and stickers saying “Make America Great Again.”

The former Republican president said:

“We are going to finish what we started. We’re going to complete the mission.” The capacity crowd in the ballroom chanted “Four more years!”

He lost to Democratic President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Last November, Donald Trump made the announcement he was running again for president.

Trump said in his speech:

“We’re not going back to people that want to destroy our great Social Security system. Even some in our own party.”

“I wonder who that might be.”

He said the Republican party was previously run by “freaks” and “fools” before he was elected in 2016.

Trump added:

“We are never going back to the party of Paul Ryan, Karl Rove, and Jeb Bush.”

He added he was not worried about the indictments and still pushing forward to run for re-election.

Ron DeSantis was in Houston Friday and then flew to Dallas for an event on Saturday but he didn’t attend the CPAC Conference. DeSantis is considered to be another Republican candidate for president in the 2024 election but he has not made an announcement.

DeSantis will be in California on Sunday to deliver a speech at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California. He has not made the announcement to run for president but he is certainly traveling to key areas to get his name out.

In a recent press conference, DeSantis used a prop to downplay how President Biden is handling migrants.

At CPAC, a straw poll was taken and Trump overwhelmingly won with 62 percent followed by DeSantis with 20 percent on who attendees would vote for president in 2024. Businessman Perry Johnson made his announcement this week to run for president came in at 5 percent.

You can catch more of what Donald Trump said here:

Do you think another candidate will challenge Trump for Republican president?