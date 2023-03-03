Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' presidential nominee visits Texas in 2023

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is visiting Texas on March 3 and 4. DeSantis will headline the Harris County GOP’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner on Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Then on Saturday, he flies up to Dallas for another dinner at the Omni Dallas Hotel.

There are a lot of rumors that Governor DeSantis could announce he is running for the Republican ticket for President in 2024.

In a statement, the chair of the Harris County GOP Cindy Siegel said:

"Alongside Texas, Florida is one of the nation's most prosperous and free states thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis' leadership. His decisive actions and bold policy agenda have led to historic accomplishments for the Republican Party and the people of Florida. We are thrilled to host Governor DeSantis at this year's Lincoln Reagan Dinner as he shares his Freedom Blueprint with Harris County!”

Governor Greg Abbott shared he has worked with the Florida governor on several occasions.

Abbott said:

“DeSantis and I do a lot of things together. We talk in ways and times that people have no idea about … and so I just kind of roll my eyes and scoff a little bit when people say these things.”

The two Republican governors share a lot of similarities on how they govern their states.

Brian Smith, a political science professor at St. Edward’s University in Austin said:

“You look at [Abbott] and say, ‘Sure, he brings the conservative credentials, but he’s not seen like the fighter that Donald Trump is or DeSantis is becoming.’”

James Henson, director of the Texas Politics Project said:

"He's definitely crossed a threshold here. This is a pretty good number for DeSantis, and to me suggests that his relentless search for national publicity has certainly succeeded in Texas."

If Governor DeSantis ran for President against President Biden, would you support him?

