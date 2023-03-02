Governor Abbott continues the fight for Texas border security

Governor Abbott talks about the southern border Photo by Twitter

On Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott was in Welasco just south of San Antonio and north of the Texas-Mexican border. Abbott hosted a roundtable discussion with Senator Brian Birdwell, Representative Ryan Guillen, and Operation Lone Star officials. They discussed the Texas border security legislative actions that President Biden needs to do.

To date, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard made 351,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions. This includes more than 25,000 criminal arrests and more than 22,000 felony charges.

Last October, Governor Abbott started the One Pill Campaign against fentanyl . The Department of Public Safety has seized over 365 million lethal doses of the drug in the border mission.

Abbott said :

"What our goal and desire would be is that we never have to do this. In fact, we did not have to do it under the prior administration because under the prior administration, standards were set and laws were enforced to ensure that we had the lowest border crossings in decades."

On this visit, Governor Abbott added:

“I am proud to be here today with Senator Birdwell and Representative Guillen, so they could see firsthand the work being done by the brave men and women of Operation Lone Star and so we could review plans for the next two years.”

“We're sending a message today: If you're coming toward the United States of America and thinking about making a border crossing in the State of Texas, you're picking the wrong state to try to enter into.”

Here is what Governor Abbott said on his recent trip.

Do you think Governor Abbott is doing a good or bad job with border security?