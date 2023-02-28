Governor DeSantis announces restrictive proposals for migrants in Florida: do you agree?

Governor DeSantis talks about the migrant border crisis Photo by Twitter

On February 23, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to make it harder for illegal immigrants to attend college in the state of Florida. He gave several proposals that restricted undocumented migrants from applying for work and college.

These proposals will make it harder for illegal aliens and migrants in Florida.

First, DeSantis wants legislators to repeal a state law that allows migrants to attend college at in-state rates.

Second, he wants to ban giving identification cards to undocumented immigrants.

Third, Governor DeSantis wants to increase penalties for human smuggling.

Fourth, DeSantis wants companies to use e-verify an applicant’s status for work.

Standing behind a sign that read Biden’s Border Crisis, Governor DeSantis said at a press conference in Jacksonville:

"We need to do everything in our power to protect the people of Florida from what's going on at the border and the border crisis."

It was only two weeks ago when Governor DeSantis signed a bill that gave him the authority to transport migrants out of any state that was mentioned here . Last year, DeSantis flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard and he was sued for this action .

The governor added :

"This country is unable to control its own borders. We've seen millions of people come across illegally over the last two-plus years."

DeSantis basically doesn’t want migrants to come to Florida when he said:

“If you remove the enticement of employment, then they’re not going to want to come illegally to the state of Florida.”

Human rights groups were not pleased by Governor DeSantis and his recent announcement on migrants.

Tessa Petit, executive director of The Florida Immigrant Coalition said :

“Governor DeSantis announced a cruel, anti-immigrant, and racist list of upcoming mandates. Gov. DeSantis and his Legislature are once again using hate and heavy-handed use of government power to attack our vulnerable families, friends, and neighbors.”

Governor DeSantis in a recent speech on migrants and college education:

Do you agree with Governor DeSantis and his proposals?