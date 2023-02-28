The Biden Administration is cracking down on the growing illegal child labor problem in the US

Tom Handy

ICE investigating illegal child labor in Mississippi in 2019Photo byTwitter

Last year, 800 companies illegally employed 3,800 children and the Biden administration wants to stop that.

According to CBS News, they saw an increase of 70% in illegal child labor over the past five years. Some of the illegal child labor directly results from migrants who have crossed into the country.

The New York Times investigated and spoke to over 100 unaccompanied minors mostly from Central America. They talked about working for some of these companies where they experienced poor and dangerous working conditions.

Some children worked at well-known companies you’re familiar with and probably use. The companies include Fruit of the Loom Whole foods, Walmart, J.Crew, Frito-Lay, Hearthside Food Solutions, and the makers of Cheerios.

New York Times reported some children were as young as 13 years old.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra told his staff some troubling information to release migrant children from the shelters faster. He compared it to Henry Ford as he produced the Ford vehicles.

Becerra said:

“If Henry Ford had seen this in his plants, he would have never become famous and rich. This is not the way you do an assembly line.”

Some legislators are proposing to lower the age at which children can work due to the demand for employment.

The Health and Human Services has not responded to the recent information.

The Biden administration does not believe that Becerra was comparing the assembly line with children in the child labor allegations.

Do you think the United States has an illegal child labor problem?

