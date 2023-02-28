President Joe Biden Approval Rating in Recent Polls

President Joe Biden Photo by Twitter

President Joe Biden is in his third year in office. Compared to past presidents, Biden is handling his job not badly, but not well either. Among the latest polls that were conducted, President Biden is just shy of 50% approval overall.

Survey results gathered include NPR/PBS, Reuters/Ipsos, CNN, Sienna College, Gallup poll, and Fox News.

NPR/PBS

The poll was released a week ago after the State of the Union address that President Biden gave. You can read more about what he talked about here .

PR-PBS NewsHour-Marist poll gave President Biden a 46 percent approval rating. His approval rating is the highest in a year when he received 47 percent in February 2022.

Reuters/Ipsos Survey

Among those surveyed, 41% approved of how President Biden was doing running the country. Democrats gave Biden 76% approval and then Republicans approved of the president by 6%. Among Independents, 42% approved of how Biden was as President.

CNN Poll

News network CNN recently gathered the average of poll results from several agencies and combined they found 43% approved of President Biden. CNN took the average of polls from AP-NORC, NPR/PBS/Marist, Quinnipiac University, Reuters/Ipsos, and CBS/YouGov.

Siena College poll

Biden’s favorability rating is up to 54-43%, from 49-47% last month, his best since October 2021, and his job approval rating hit a new high, 55-42%, up from 51-47% in January, according to a Siena College poll of registered New York State voters released today.

Sienna College pollster Steven Greenberg said :

“Overall, New Yorkers are giving Biden his best ratings since 2021. Ironically, the upward swing is not because of Democrats – at least three-quarters of Democrats both view him favorably now and last month, and approve of the job he’s doing, both now and last month – but rather Republicans and independents. And to be clear, Republicans and, to a lesser degree, independents continue to view Biden unfavorably and disapprove of the job he’s doing – but he’s doing significantly less poorly with both this month.”

Gallup poll

The Gallup poll conducted its survey a month before the State of the Union. Results showed Biden had a 41% approval rating.

Among previous presidents, this is the average at this time in their presidency:

Donald Trump 37 Jan 2019

Barack Obama 49 Jan 2011

George W. Bush 60 Jan 2003

Bill Clinton 47 Jan 1995

George H.W. Bush 75 Jan 1991

Ronald Reagan 36 Jan 1983

Jimmy Carter 47 Jan 1979

Richard Nixon 56 Jan 1971

John Kennedy 74 Jan 1963

Dwight Eisenhower 70 Jan 1955

Here are the results from Fox News in this video.

President Biden is the oldest president to serve in office at the age of 80 years old. Recent news reported the Biden family approves of him running for a second term in office.

Do you think President Biden has done well or badly serving in office?