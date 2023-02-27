Denver and Colorado Take Action to Support Migrants: City Council to Discuss Extension of Emergency Declaration

Photo by Twitter

On Monday afternoon, February 27, Denver City Council will discuss whether to extend the Emergency declaration that Mayor Michael Hancock started on December 15, 2022, as migrants arrived in the City. If declared, the extension will run until March 27.

The City Council meeting begins at 3:30 pm.

To date, Denver has supported 5,128 migrants since December. You don’t hear as much about migrants arriving but over the past two days, a total of 72 arrived in the City.

Currently, there are 92 migrants in City shelters and 1,1,34 migrants in non-City facilities.

As the City supports migrants for approximately 14 days , some are bussed to their desired destination in the country.

Colorado wants to ban agencies

The State wants to ban local and state agencies from entering into immigration detention agreements. If approved this would prevent migrants from getting separated from their families and sent to facilities in other states. This would also free up some space in the detention facilities.

House bill 1100 would forbid undocumented immigrants from getting housed in jail until their federal immigration case gets processed.

State representative Gabe Evans said :

“I think that the unintended consequences actually will harm those most vulnerable folks in our state and in our community.”

Colorado Representative Naquetta Ricks added:

“We're using taxpayers’ dollars to extend the arms and facilities of ICE, and we don't think that's a good use of taxpayers' money.

The federal government has the right to do as they do. But I don't think that state tax dollars should be going to enhance the work that they're doing.”

Denver continues to ask for support and donations to help migrants as they arrive almost daily.

Do you think the City of Denver should continue supporting migrants?