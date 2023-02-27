Exploring Biden's Immigration Policy: Advocates Sue Over Comparison to Trump's "Transit Ban"

President Biden and President Trump Photo by Twitter

Members of Congress made a recent trip to the Arizona-Mexico border to gain more insight into the migrant crisis. House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) and 14 members of the committee visited Yuma, Mexico.

Arizona has had issues with migrants taking up hospital beds which was one area the delegation visited.

Last week, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker visited the Texas border to gain more insight into the border crisis.

Jordan was recently on Fox News to share details of his trip.

Chairman Jordan said:

"On day one, Joe Biden said no more wall, no more remain in Mexico, no more deportation, and as a result of that, we got all those facts and figures you just cited Sean. But what we also got today what we heard from people here in Yuma is how it overwhelmed their school system, their hospital system, their first responders, their law enforcement, [and] border patrol.”

“The cost to the folks here on the border and across our border, and maybe most importantly now, that's coming across the country. It's coming to Florida. It's coming to Ohio. It's coming to New York City. Even Mayor Eric Adams said they can't take any more. That's why this is so serious, and that's why we got to change things and pass legislation out of our Committee and out of the House which we plan to do."

Some have compared Biden’s immigration policies to President Trump’s “transit ban”.

Last week, President Biden announced his new immigration plan that requires migrants to request asylum before they cross the U.S. border .

But Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Biden’s policies were not the same as Trump's.

“We can provide humanitarian relief consistent with our values, cut out vicious smuggling organizations, and enforce our laws. Individuals without a legal basis to remain in the United States will be subject to prompt expulsion or removal. Individuals who are provided a safe, orderly, and lawful path to the United States are less likely to risk their lives traversing thousands of miles in the hands of ruthless smugglers, only to arrive at our southern border and face the legal consequences of unlawful entry.”

