Governor Abbott's $110 Billion Plan to Improve Texas Roads and Reduce Fatalities

Governor Greg Abbott Photo by Twitter

Last year, 117 people died on Austin roads and hundreds more were seriously injured. The Texas governor wants to lower this number. On February 23, Governor Greg Abbott announced a $100 billion 10-year transportation plan to improve roads in Texas. In his State of the State address, he mentioned improving infrastructure as one of the eight goals he is working on.

Austin will receive a $22.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to help improve safety and travel.

Governor Abbott said:

“I'm proud to announce a record $100 billion plan to strengthen and improve our transportation infrastructure. Under TxDOT's 2024 Unified Transportation Program, we will dedicate critical funds to bolster our major roadway infrastructure to address the unique needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan will further boost our economy and keep Texas the economic juggernaut of the nation. Together, we are working to ensure that Texas remains the premier destination for people and businesses."

Texas Transportation Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg, Jr. added:

“As the state of Texas continues to see exponential population and economic growth, this funding will help meet the needs of all Texans. As cities grow every year, it’s important we continue to address congestion in our busiest parts of the state through our Texas Clear Lanes initiative, which is also set to get a significant boost.”

TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said:

“Safety is a top priority for TxDOT, and these funding levels reflect that. This historic Unified Transportation Plan allows the department to deliver on a record number of projects that are not only innovative but will help improve safety for all Texans. These efforts can, and do, have real impacts on our ability to drastically reduce fatalities on our roadways."

Some initiatives in Austin include adding more lighting in some areas.

Last Thursday, February 23, Austin City Council called to adjust the renovation plan and include fixing an 8-mile area along I-35 between U.S. Highway 290 East and State Highway 71 and Ben White Boulevard.

Some more details on the Austin road improvements are included here:

What areas do you think need to be improved?