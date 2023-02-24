Governor Abbott's Move to Fight Crime in Texas: Is He Preparing for a Presidential Run?

Texas Governor Greg Abbott must be preparing to make a run for Commander in Chief. On Thursday, February 23, Governor Abbott launched a new task force to help fight crime. This is in response to criminal behavior that is happening in his very own city of Austin.

The task force is composed of representatives from the Department of Public Safety (DPS) Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division, Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, and local law enforcement.

Street racers from Austin and other cities met and caused a lot of commotion which was more than expected. People were lighting fireworks and others were driving up to 130 miles per hour.

Governor Greg Abbott said:

"Despite the foolish attempts by some local officials to defund and demoralize our brave law enforcement officers, Texas is and remains a law-and-order state. We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas.”
“This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe."

DPS Director Steven McCraw mentioned:

“These street takeovers put the lives of Texans and Texas law enforcement officers at risk. We are seeing fireworks fired at officers in crowds, lasers pointed at aircraft, drivers driving upwards of 130 miles per hour with no lights on in the dark of night—all of it is reckless, and it needs to be stopped.”

You know Governor Abbott won’t let this go especially in the city he lives in. And, it could be him exercising his authority as Governor before making a run for President of the United States.

Here's a video of some of the actions in Austin:

Do you think the task force is necessary to control the behavior?

