Senator Cory Booker Visits the Texas-Mexico Border to Assess U.S. Challenges

Democratic Senator Cory Booker is visiting the Texas-Mexican border this week. He plans to visit Brownsville which is north of the Texas-Mexico border and Mexico on February 21 and 22. Booker wants to get a better idea of the current migrant situation that is affecting the entire country.

Last year, migrants cross the southern border in record numbers. Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused almost 17,00 migrants to sanctuary cities in the past year.

Over 9,100 to DC

Over 5,200 to NYC

Over 1,500 to Chicago

Over 890 to Philadelphia

According to his website, Senator Booker sits on the Judiciary Committee, the Foreign Relations Committee, the Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, and the Small Business Committee.

For his current trip, Senator Booker said :

“The challenges our nation is facing at the southern border are exacerbated by Republican obstruction to modernizing our immigration system, and I believe reform is urgently needed.”

“My trip to the U.S.-Mexico border will allow me to assess in person the impact of the administration’s recent policy changes on migrants and asylum seekers on both sides of the border. America has been a beacon of freedom and hope to the world for generations, and I will fight to ensure that our immigration policies reflect these values.”

This is a new area for the senator and maybe he can present some new ideas for Congress to deal with the migration crisis.

Cory Booker has served as a U.S. Senator since 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark and City Council.

In 2021, the City of Camden, New Jersey noted in 2021, “there were a total of 335 overdose deaths, and another 177 this year alone through June”.

So Senator Booker may not be as concerned with migrants but is more concerned with the fentanyl crisis. In the video, he mentioned Governor Abbott’s One Pill Kill Campaign .

You can watch the video here:

Do you think Senator Booker will help the war on drugs?