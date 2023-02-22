Governor Abbott Advocates for Education Freedom and Parental Rights in Texas

Governor Abbott shares his thoughts on Texas education Photo by Twitter

On Tuesday, February 21, Governor Greg Abbott was outside of Austin sharing his thoughts on the need for education freedom and parental rights. Public education is a main agenda on the governor’s agenda.

Education was also one of the key topics in his State of the State speech that you can see here .

Governor Abbott addressed 350 parents, teachers, students, and advocates at a Parent Empowerment Night at Central Texas Christian School in nearby Temple.

Parents want more options available to educate their kids.

Governor Abbott said:

"Public schools play an essential role in our state. They educate our future entrepreneurs, scientists, and leaders. We must ensure that our education system works for every child. Parents also deserve education freedom. Without it, some parents are hindered in helping their child succeed. That must change this year."

He added:

“We must get kids back to the basics of learning and we must empower parents if we are going to be successful in education.”

Governor Abbott wants to work with the Texas Legislature to continue providing more funding for public education and teacher pay raises. He wants parents to have a greater role and be the primary decision-makers in their child’s education.

The governor plans to travel and visit towns in Texas sharing his idea. He shared a similar topic in January when he was in Corpus Christi.

Abbott said he was:

“taking this show on the road across the state of Texas to appeal to voters themselves.”

“Among Republican rural voters, about 80% support this and I think that Republican officeholders will see that more and more, and I think there may be a change in the perception of what their voters expect of them in Austin, Texas.”

One parent said :

“We choose private, Christian education because its values align with our families, reinforcing the belief that our entire lives are scared.”

You can see some of what Governor Abbott said at the school.

Do you support the education in Texas?