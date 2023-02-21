Eric Johnson to Become First Unopposed Dallas Mayor in 50 Years

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson Photo by Twitter

Dallas requires candidates need to have at least 404 signatures to run for mayor. The current mayor is running unopposed in this year’s election. Mayor Eric Johnson is running for a second term as election day is on May 6.

Candidates had to submit the required paperwork by Friday, February 17.

Jmar Jefferson filed to run for office on Friday but was deemed unqualified to run.

Write-in candidates can declare their candidacy to run today, February 21.

Mayor Johnson said in a statement:

“It is the greatest honor of my life to serve as the mayor of my hometown. We have achieved significant, measurable results for the residents of Dallas over the past four years, and I look forward to continuing this incredible progress in my second term."

Johnson tweeted yesterday morning that he will run unopposed.

Johnson was first elected as mayor in 2019 in a run-off election with Scott Griggs.

Former Dallas Independent School District Michael Hinojosa said it was bad timing for him as it was speculated he would run for office.

Also running unopposed for office is District 12 Representative Cara Mendelsohn. She announced on Sunday on Twitter that she is running unopposed.

Mayor Johnson is from Dallas and attended (Addison’s) Greenhill School, Harvard, University of Pennsylvania Law, and Princeton. He earned a master’s in public affairs while at Princeton.

Johnson will continue to focus on homelessness in Dallas. The City plans to lower the number of homelessness with the funding they will receive mentioned here .

Do you want to re-elect Mayor Johnson or hope other candidates would run for office?