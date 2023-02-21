Mexican Cartels Leverage Technology to Outwit Arizona Border Patrol in the Drug War

A Mexican Cartel drone that entered Arizona Photo by Twitter

Last year the Mexican drug cartel used more than 9,000 drones and flew them into U.S. Airspace. The drones observe U.S. agencies that operate along the border.

These are not the normal drones your kids use that you buy at stores or online. There are some more technical drones that can fly up to 2.5 to 4.8 miles .

At the recent Super Bowl in Phoenix, the Department of Homeland Security even established a no-fly zone for drones. Some drones can be equipped to carry weapons to harm people.

The cartels use drones to help transport the fentanyl drug across the Arizona border.

About five people die each day from fentanyl use according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. In 2017, Arizona issued a statewide public health emergency.

Chief John Modlin of the Arizona Border Patrol said :

“Last year, we seized about 700 pounds of fentanyl (in the Tucson sector alone).”

Drones are becoming important for the Mexican cartel in their drug operations.

Brandon Judd with the National Border Patrol Council said:

“They’ll use drones to scout our positions, where our border patrol agents are, [and] how can they facilitate the drug trade.”

Then drones can be used for other purposes.

Two years ago, a high-speed drone invaded the airspace above the David-Monthan Air Force Base as it paused above fuel tanks.

Drones are a big issue as Mexican cartels have used them in nearby Texas .

A Texas Department of Public Safety Agent said :

“A human smuggling bus like this one passes every day along the US-Mexico border. It’s one of the biggest cash cows for the cartels. And now they’re cranking up how they do business. It shows how bold they are, flying a drone on the U.S. side scanning along the wall here.

“This happens about every night. And officials tell us that even when you see those drones over U.S. soil, there isn’t a lot [of] law enforcement can do.”

Art Del Cueto, vice president of the National Border Patrol Council said:

"They're using the drones because they can. They know it’s an extra tool they can use, so they can continue to bring their drugs across or people across.”

Do you think drones will be a big problem in the drug war for Arizona agents?