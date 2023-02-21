How Mexican Cartels are Using Technology to Outmaneuver Texas Border Patrol in the Drug War

Mexican Cartel using drones Photo by Twitter

Mexican cartels are using technology to conduct surveillance in Texas. In a recent update on Operation Lone Star from Governor Greg Abbott, the Department of Public Safety addressed cartels using drones.

You see people using drones for fun or companies moving into this space to improve operations, so now Mexican cartels are using it to their advantage and avoid Texas border operations.

Drones can be used for short or long distances.

A toy drone can fly close by from 20 to 100 yards. A high-end consumer drone can fly much further. Xdynamics reported some of these drones can fly up to 2.5 to 4.8 miles.

For Mexican cartels, this gives them a big advantage to avoid detection and identify where Texas Border Patrol or National Guard may be operating along the southern border. This helps them with their smuggling operations transporting drugs into the Lone Star State.

Recently, The Center Square reported over the past year there were 10,000 drones operating from Mexico into the Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Gloria Chavez said at a Congressional hearing, agents:

“Continue to face the most egregious illicit trends such as criminal migrants, gang members, hard narcotics, firearms, bulk currency outbound, and drones used for counter surveillance.”

Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Chris Olivarez said:

“The smuggling organizations in Mexico use drones to their advantage to do counter-surveillance on law enforcement to bring across people or drugs. What we’re also seeing that we have never seen before is driver smugglers having weapons on them. That creates a dangerous situation for law enforcement because they don’t know who they’re going to encounter.”

Texas border patrol works its best to counter the drones Mexican cartels use. Governor Abbott reported the Department of Public Safety confiscated 362 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

