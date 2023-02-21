President Biden's New Visa Initiative to Support Future Migrants and the Farming Industry

President Joe Biden Photo by Twitter

As President Joe Biden moves on to his third year in office, it appears he is doing more to support migrants who want to come to the United States. After visiting the southern border for the first time in January, he is looking to revise another immigration policy.

It was recently reported that President Biden wants to speed up the process and bring more temporary agricultural and temporary seasonal workers under the H-2A and H-2B visas. Both visas point out that there are not enough workers in the United States to fill this need.

As you have seen, migrants were trying to cross the southern border in record numbers in 2022. Last month, President Biden wanted to help border cities by limiting the number who can legally cross by using the CBP-One app .

Then Biden also limited the number of migrants crossing to 30,000 a month.

Both initiatives seem to have worked as Customs and Border Patrol report lower numbers.

With this new initiative, President Biden could also help the farming industry. The farming industry is a small segment of the population but an important one. The USDA reports this industry contributes 5.4% to the U.S. gross domestic product but 10.5 % to the U.S. employment.

According to Fox News :

"The [rule-making process] also proposes to provide increased flexibility for H-2 workers by extending grace periods, and allowing H-2 workers to take steps toward becoming permanent residents of the United States without being deemed to have abandoned their nonimmigrant intent or their foreign residence solely on that basis."

The process could possibly allow immigrants to apply and become permanent residents and obtain a green card.

