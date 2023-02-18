Dallas Receives $22.5 Million to Help Improve This Segment of the Population

Photo by Twitter

President Joe Biden wants to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025. Dallas wants to be a part of that and help reduce its homeless population.

The Dallas News reported there were 4,410 homeless in 2022. This was down was the previous year when the homeless population stood at 4,570.

For years, Dallas residents have complained about homeless encampments, trash, waste, and other issues.

Mayor Eric Johnson announced on Thursday, February 16 a new Task Force called HOPE: Homelessness, Organizations, Policies, and Encampments. And he wants an update from the group by June 15.

The Task Force is made up of a 10 member committee. The three co-chairs are Peter Brodsky of Housing Forward, Betty Culbreath of the Dallas Housing Authority, and Ellen Magnis of Family Gateway.

Mayor Johnson said :

“There will be actionable recommendations out of this report. The task force’s work at that point will be done. And then it will be the policymakers' work to find the resources based on the recommendations to do it, so that’s the difference.”

“This isn’t a dog and pony show. This is about getting work done.”

Johnson has asked for support from Dallas County, neighboring cities, non-profits, and medical institutions

For Dallas, the goal is to house 2,700 people by 2024. Brodsky said 1,500 homeless people have already been housed.

“We have never had between the city and the continuum of care such a robust collaboration. And one can’t do it without the other.”

Brodsky said:

“Nothing is off the table. Look at this with fresh eyes, be open to everything.”

The City continues to do more to help the homeless population.

Do you think Dallas will reduce the number of homeless by 2025?