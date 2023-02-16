Austin City Council Fires City Manager Spencer Cronk: What Do You Think?

Spencer Cronk before he was fired as Austin City Manager Photo by Twitter

After rumors were circulating last week, Austin fired its City Manager Spencer Cronk. This move comes after 200,000 local residents were left without power after a recent winter storm.

Despite getting fired, Cronk will walk away with nearly half a million in severance pay. Cronk will receive $463,000. Former Austin City Manager Jesús Garza will take over as the interim City Manager.

Garza served as City Manager from 1994 to 2002 under current Mayor Kirk Watson. As City Manager, Garza stepped down from his role with the political action committee Stand Together Austin.

Upon selecting Garza, Watson said:

"There aren't a lot of people with the experience and ability to run such a big and complicated operation as the City of Austin. There are even fewer people who are available on a week's notice and willing to take on such a daunting task."

City Council voted 10-1 to remove Cronk as City Manager. Natasha Harper-Madison did not support removing Cronk from his position.

According to Fox 7, Harper-Madison said :

"When I consider the depth and breadth of challenges our community is facing, I do not believe terminating the city manager is the most measured or reasonable decision at this time. Today, I chose not to support the immediate termination of our city manager because this action will not solve the systemic issues within our city government or our collective response to the recent winter storm."

In a statement, Cronk said:

"I serve at the pleasure of the Mayor and Council and acknowledge their decision. In our Council-Manager form of government, the elected officials ultimately decide whether I am the right choice for them to lead our organization."

"I stand proud of our organizational accomplishments under my tenure. I thank the Austin community for the opportunity to lead this great city, and I thank our City employees for their consistent commitment to providing the very best public service."

Cronk was first selected as City Manager in 2018 after arriving from Minneapolis where he was the city coordinator.

Hopefully, Garza can come in and provide more support for Austin residents. Rumors about firing Cronk were mentioned here .

Do you think Spencer Cronk should have been fired?