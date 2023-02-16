Governor DeSantis Signs Controversial Bill to Relocate Migrants: Public Safety or Open Borders?

Governor DeSantis signs the bill to relocate migrants Photo by Twitter

On Wednesday, February 15, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to help keep the State safe. DeSantis signed a bill expanding the controversial state program to transport migrants.

This is a follow-up to when the Florida legislature signed the bill only a few days ago. The bill allows Florida to relocate migrants anywhere in the country. This is similar to last September when Governor DeSantis had migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard .

Governor DeSantis wrote on Twitter:

“Florida is using all tools available to protect our citizens from Biden’s open border policies. I am glad to have signed legislation to continue the program of transporting illegal aliens to sanctuary jurisdictions. I thank the legislature for maintaining this valuable tool.”

Photo by Twitter

He then said at a news conference:

“I would love to not have to deal with this at all. But you have a total disaster that’s unfolded on that border for over two years. You’ve had millions and millions of people come across illegally from over 100 different countries. Nobody knows who the folks are. We have no idea what they’re going to do when they when they get here.”

Despite signing the bill, there are some in political office who don’t agree

State Representative Carolina Amesty who emigrated from Venezuela was on Fox and Friends First and said :

"Florida is not going to be one of those states. We don't have that ability. And they should be transported to a state that claims that wants to help on their behalf. I mean, this is a matter of public safety, and we don't know who these people are."

Fellow State Representative John Snyder agree with Amesty and said on Fox:

"Joe Biden has completely waved the white flag when it comes to enforcing our borders."

Do you agree with Governor DeSantis or the State representatives?