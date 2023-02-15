Political Leaders Push Back Against Governor Abbott's Unfair Diversity Ban

Photo by Twitter

Black and Latino groups met this week to denounce a recent political move by the Texas governor. Governor Greg Abbott recently announced he was against supporting institutions and public universities that used diversity when they considered hiring people.

Abbott made the announcement last week that you can read here .

On Tuesday morning, representatives from the Legislative Black Caucus, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, faith leaders across Texas, and representatives of the Texas chapter of the NAACP met at the state Capital.

NAACP President Gary Bledsoe said :

“We believe that most Americans are good people and believe that our country is at its best when it treats all of its people fairly so that each of us has a vested interest in our success.”

The group asked the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), and the NCAA to not host championship games in the state until Governor Abbott rescinded his order.

State Representative Ron Reynolds (D-Missouri) said :

"I know that this is Valentine's Day and I want to wish everyone a Happy Valentine's Day, except Governor Abbott."

Then State Representative Victoria Neaves-Criado (D-Dallas) and chair of the Mexican-American Legislative Caucus said:

"Diversity strengthens the ability of our state to resist, to evolve, and to adapt to the future. A future that is increasingly global demands of our state a multicultural multilingual workforce."

Bledsoe added :

"What the governor is doing appeals and actualizes the policies and beliefs of the most extreme and bigoted Americans.”

Governor Abbott’s chief of staff Gardner Pate said :

“The innocuous sounding notion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others.”

Banning DEI is also a priority for Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.

More details about Governor Abbott's statement are included in this video:

Do you think Governor Abbott’s idea is unfair?