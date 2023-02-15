Chicago Mayoral Candidate Brandon Johnson Unveils Plan to Support Migrants

Photo by Twitter

One mayoral candidate for Chicago announced his plan to increase funding for migrants. On Monday at the Plaza of Americans, Brandon Johnson plans to increase funding for migrants if he is elected as Chicago mayor.

As he looks to close the gap in the race and gain voters, Brandon Johnson announced his plan for migrants. Johnson called his idea the “Immigrant Justice Plan”. He wants the City to provide resources for migrants when they arrive in Chicago.

The mayoral candidate wants to increase funding and support for migrants.

Johnson said :

"We're gonna make sure that all protective legal services are fully funded so no matter if you're a migrant, an immigrant, or an asylum seeker, you'll have safety and security, and sanctuary in the city of Chicago."

Fran Speilman of The Sun Times wrote :

“Johnson proposed, among other things, that all residents, regardless of citizenship status, be able to vote for Chicago Board of Education members — a concept also embraced by Congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia.”

Previously, Johnson served as a teacher in the Chicago school district and union organizer. Then Johnson was elected commissioner to the 1st District of Cook County in 2018.

There are two weeks left until election day which is on Tuesday, February 28.

Other candidates running for office include incumbent Lori Lightfoot, Jesus Garcia, Brandon Johnson, Paul Vallas, Kambium Buckner, Ja’Mal Green, Sophia King, Roderick Sawyer, and Willie Wilson.

Mayor Lightfoot is seeking a second term in office. In recent polls, she is running third behind Chicago Public Schools chief Paul Vallas (19%) and Democratic Rep. Chuy García (17%).

