Chicago is Giving Residents $500 a Month as Part of the Guaranteed Income Program

Several cities in Texas started a guaranteed income program in 2022.

Austin, Texas is providing low-income families with $1,000 a month to help cover costs. Then Houston will provide $375 a month to residents who qualify.

In December 2022, Chicago was also trying out this plan to help low-income families in Cook County.

The City is planning to help 5,000 Cook County families and provide them with $500 a month for a year.

Money is coming from Chicago’s $31.5 million Resilient Communities project which has funding from the American Rescue Plan. This was signed into law in 2021.

Who qualifies?

Individuals or families who live in Cook County are eligible to receive the $500 a month benefit. Residents must have an annual income that is 250% of the federal poverty level. Individuals must make at or below $36,450 and a family of four must make at or below $75,000. In addition, Chicago citizens who qualify for the guaranteed income program are typically homeless, served in the U.S. military, or are qualified caregivers.

Venture Smarter Chief Executive Officer Jon Morgan said :

“Guaranteed income initiatives, such as the Chicago Resilient Families Initiative, can be crucial in shaping public policy to combat inequality and poverty. Other cities and nations, such as Stockton, California and Marica, Brazil, as well as Canada and Finland, have put similar systems into place.”

Morgan added:

“These programs can give families and individuals financial security and stability, raising educational and health results, and even boosting local economies.”

“The main drawbacks of such schemes include the possible expense of implementation, worries about discouraging employment, and the potential for recipients of the monies to misappropriate them.”

What was an idea a few years ago to give people a guaranteed income is becoming a reality in Chicago and several other cities.

The Sun Times asked mayoral candidates if they would continue the program if they were elected. A majority favored continuing the program that you can see here.

Do you think the guaranteed income program is necessary?