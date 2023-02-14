El Paso: Number One for Migrant Encounters, But Not Necessarily For the Right Reasons

Photo by Twitter

President Joe Biden visited El Paso a month ago which was his first visit to the border as he looked at the migrant crisis up close and personal. Since then he implemented a few policies and agendas to lower the migrant surge .

Biden initiated a new immigration policy to limit the number of migrants to 30,000 a month. In addition, he required migrants to use the CBP One app to request an appointment.

Then Vice President Kamala Harris announced nearly a billion dollar spending plan to limit migrants from wanting to come to America.

In spite of these initiatives, El Paso is leading in allowing the number of migrants who crossed the Texas-Mexican border to this city.

Orlando Marrero-Rubio, a spokesman for the El Paso Border Patrol said :

“We’ve been having a historic year in the El Paso Sector so far. We just closed the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with more than 162,000 migrant encounters. When you compare that to the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, with just 49,000, that’s an increase of 231 percent.”

Customs and Border Patrol said in a news release:

“The significant decrease in Border Patrol encounters, well beyond what is expected based on seasonal trends, is indicative of the success of the measures announced by the administration on January 5 expanding safe, orderly and lawful processes for migration, while applying consequences to those who do not avail themselves of those processes.”

It is still early, so you’ll have to see how the following months go requiring migrants to use the CBP One app. But there are still smugglers who are bringing illegal aliens over the border illegally. The ‘ gotaways ’ are one segment of the immigrant population still crossing the border.

Governor Greg Abbott announced in December, there were about 600,000 gotaways.

Do you think El Paso will be able to handle the number of migrants crossing the border?