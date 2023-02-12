Denver, CO

Denver Welcomes Migrants as Organizations Provide Support for Settling In

As the number of migrants crossing the border has slowed down a little, some are still making their way to Denver. President Joe Biden announced a new immigration policy that limits the number of migrants to legally cross the border.

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris announced close to $1 billion will be funded to support organizations helping migrants.

So Denver is not a border town but the City has received migrants since December. To date, Denver has helped 4,634 migrants through Saturday, February 11. The City recently received 19 migrants who arrived on Saturday. The are 1,049 migrants in non-City shelters.

The City staff and volunteers have helped the migrants with their medical needs, legal work, and transportation since many desire to move on to their desired location.

People helping migrants are giving them the support they need to get settled in Denver or move on to their desired destination.

The City lists these items that you can donate to help migrants. New or slightly used items are preferred.

  • Menstrual hygiene products
  • Diapers
  • Baby wipes
  • New or very gently used men’s winter clothes (small and medium only)
  • New socks, underwear/boxers, jackets, hats, gloves, and sweatpants
  • Backpacks and/or medium size duffel bags
  • Large and XL men's belts
  • Men's shoes and work boots size 7-10
  • Shower sandals
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Travel-sized shampoo and conditioner
  • Soap

You can go here for more details on donation centers.

On Monday, February 13, Mayor Michael Hancock will reopen the Central Park Recreation Center for public use since it is no longer needed as an emergency shelter. The Center is located at 9651 M.L.K. Blvd.

Are you happy the City is helping migrants get settled or move them to their desired location?

