Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned Store

The old Kmart that Chicago wants to use to house migrants Photo by WTTW

Since August 31, Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused over 1,500 migrants to the City of Chicago. Then Colorado also bussed migrants to the city. The City is supporting about 5,000 migrants from the two states. Because of this, Chicago has struggled to handle supporting the migrants who arrived.

The City tried to find space to temporarily house the migrants. They decided to move migrants into an abandoned Wadsworth Elementary School and this brought protests from local residents.

One neighborhood activist worried about the migrants since he knows nothing about their past.

Andre Smith said :

"We don’t know anything about the people except they’ve fled danger in their countries."

Well, as the City looks for other places to house migrants, they are now looking at using an old K-mart, you know the neighborhood discount store that was popular before Walmart.

The Illinois Department of Human Services is planning to move 658 migrants to a K-mart for temporary shelter in Chicago’s Southside.

The 1,000-foot K-mart has been vacant since 2016 and is located at 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side.

Documents that WTTW News received said the neighborhood welcomes new residents. But the K-mart news isn’t making everyone happy.

Rep. Angelica Guerrero-Cuellar said she has serious concerns about the plan. She wrote a letter to IDHS Secretary Grace Hou that read:

"Unfortunately, I do not believe the proposed migrant shelter location at 71st Street and Pulaski Road is ready to safely house 658 migrants. Many questions remain about whether the facility is prepared to serve as safe housing for this many people. I believe it is important that we pause the opening of the proposed site as we work to resolve these issues.”

In a recent poll of registered voters, 56% responded they don’t want migrants in the City.

Chicago could have seen more migrants bussed to the city, but Colorado Governor Jared Polis decided not to bus more after conversations with Mayor Lori Lightfoot .

Do you think the migrants should be housed in the vacant K-mart?