Governor Abbott Takes Aim at the Hiring Process That Limits Diversity

Since Governor Greg Abbott came into office, he has had a hand in changing Texas law. If you recall, he changed what can be taught in schools , specifically critical race theory . Now the Governor is urging agencies to not use diversity in the hiring process.

Governor Abbott is telling State agencies and public university leaders to not include diversity when hiring applicants.

Abbott’s Chief of Staff Gardner Pate said hiring people based on diversity, equity, and inclusion policies violates Federal and State employment laws.

Governor Abbott is basically telling agencies to hire based on merit and not on a person’s background.

Pate wrote :

“The innocuous sounding notion of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) has been manipulated to push policies that expressly favor some demographic groups to the detriment of others.”

He added:

“Rebranding this employment discrimination as ‘DEI’ doesn’t make the practice any less illegal. Further, when a state agency spends taxpayer dollars to fund offices, departments, or employee positions dedicated to promoting forbidden DEI initiatives, such actions are also inconsistent with the law.”

When you look at the University of Texas, it appears they already comply with Governor Abbott’s message.

On the school’s website it states:

“The University of Texas System Administration is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, pregnancy, religion, national origin, age, disability, genetic information, citizenship status, veteran status or any other basis protected by federal, state, or local laws, unless such distinction is required by law. Reasonable disability accommodation may be requested by contacting the Office of Talent and Innovation (OTI).”

