An Arizona Rancher is in Jail For Shooting a Mexican Immigrant

Arizona has an open-carry law that allows a person to legally carry an armed weapon. The law specifies a person can’t carry a gun whenever they feel like it. Then the person must also be at least 21 years of age.

But one Arizona rancher is now charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting a Mexican migrant who crossed onto his property. The rancher also lives about 150 feet from the Mexican border.

The incident occurred on January 30 as George Alan Kelly is accused of shooting Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48 who is originally from Nogales, Mexico.

About 20 years ago, I visited Nogales, Mexico for a day. So the city is literally right across from the Arizona border.

The National Review reported that Cuen-Butimea may have been in Arizona illegally. He has a past record of crossing the shared-border illegally.

Kelly was given a $1 million bail but he asked the judge for a lower bail so he could help his wife and his farm.

“She’s there by herself… nobody to take care of her, the livestock or the ranch.”

The rancher shot Cuen-Butimea when he crossed onto his property.

The state law declared:

“A person is justified in threatening or using physical force against another when and to the extent a reasonable person would believe that physical force is immediately necessary to protect himself against the other’s use or attempted use of unlawful physical force.”

The local authorities don’t believe that Kelly knew the Mexican citizen.

Local citizens said it was normal for Mexicans to cross into Arizona.

It will be interesting to see the results of the incident.

Then recently, an Arizona county supervisor said the state is getting overrun by migrants and gotaways.

Do you think Kelly is innocent?