Here's What President Biden Didn't Say in His State of the Union Speech

President Biden giving his State of the Union speech Photo by YouTube

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden gave his third State of the Union address. He covered a lot of the accomplishments he has made over the past two years. But he didn’t mention one word about migrants or the immigration problem that has hurt his time in office.

During his speech, President Biden said :

“Mr. Speaker, I don’t want to ruin your reputation but I look forward to working together.”

He continued:

“To my Republican friends, if we could work together in the last Congress, there is no reason we can’t work together in this Congress as well.”

If President Biden wants to work with Congress, Republicans, and Democrats, he needs to push the immigration problem that is plaguing his presidency.

Biden spoke about 7,000 words in his State of the Union speech.

Governor Abbott’s response to Biden State of the Union

After the speech, Governor Greg Abbott found some agreement with the president on what he said. Most of it was dealing with the war on fentanyl that the governor has addressed repeatedly.

Governor Abbott said:

"Tonight, President Joe Biden illustrated that states like Texas are leading the nation, and Washington follows. He announced initiatives to lessen the flow of deadly fentanyl into this country, yet Texas has been fighting this surge ever since he opened our southern border to the dramatically increased influence of Mexican drug cartels. In fact, Texas has seized enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States.”

“Texas also announced an effort last year to educate the public on the dangers of this horrific drug through our One Pill Kills campaign. Americans deserve decisive action from our federal government to stem the tide of this deadly drug entering our country, but in order to truly solve the fentanyl crisis, President Biden needs to do what Texas has been trying to do in his absence – secure our southern border. Once again, President Biden proved that Texas leads, and Washington follows."

Governor Abbott began Operation Lone Star in April 2021 as the Biden administration left the Texas and southern border open. It was only recently that President Biden visited a border town in January and implemented policies to limit the number of migrants crossing the border .

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol saw a record number of migrants cross the border. As of November 2022, they reported 206,239 migrants come across the southern border.

You can watch the State of the Union here:

