Vice President Harris Announced a $950 Million Spending Plan to Help Slow Down Migrants

Vice President Kamala Harris Photo by Twitter

Vice President Kamala Harris announced a new plan to help countries. But is the idea too late?

Over the past year, the country has seen migrants overwhelm cities and states as the number has forced many cities to declare a State of Emergency including El Paso, Texas, New York City, Washington, D.C., and Denver, Colorado. It was only recently that President Joe Biden visited the border city of El Paso this past January.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has asked repeatedly for support but it seemed like he was ignored by the President.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has also repeatedly asked for support from the White House.

Even Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was denied support was denied.

Finally, the Biden administration is doing something. But you have to wonder about two things:

Will it work?

And, is the plan too late to make a big difference?

As the plan was announced at the White House, Vice President Harris said :

"We in government have [a] great possibility in terms of the range at which we work as government, but when we are joined with our friends in the private sector, we can take advantage of the skills and the innovation that they ... are able to accomplish and grow."

The idea is to support Latin American countries with $950 million in economic and educational opportunities. The countries that will receive the funding includes El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.

Harris added :

"The research is pretty clear in telling us that when we create economic opportunity in these regions, as we have done, we can potentially have a great impact on those who otherwise would leave home, and allow them the opportunity to stay in their home country."

The intent is to slow down the number of migrants who are coming to the United States.

Do you think the new plan is too late to be effective?