Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing Nothing

Mayor Eric Adams spending time with migrants Photo by Twitter

Five days ago, New York City police cleared out the street of migrants who made it their home, temporarily. The city didn’t plan to pay and move them to shelters, but they did.

Many of the migrants were bussed to New York by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser .

In a recent interview , Mayor Eric Adams made a point that the U.S. immigration system is broken. He said that there are 18 to 24 years old and they can’t legally work since they are waiting on the court system. Adams said this needs to be fixed.

Then in another interview on MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’, Mayor Adams said :

“And so we had to find housing for them, food, healthcare, educate the children, and when they spoke with me, they all said the same thing, ‘We went to work. We want to be part of this American experience.’ And they want to learn English. So we're going to incorporate, while they're there, English lessons.”

Even though President Joe Biden changed the immigration policy last month to allow 30,000 migrants a month to legally apply and come to the country , many will sit idle for about 6 months.

Some migrants leave New York City For Canada

In a recent article, the New York Post mentioned that some migrants are moving to Canada courtesy of New York City.

Some migrants were tired of seeing drug use among the homeless and wanted to raise their family in a safe environment.

So, some migrants opted to take a free bus ride to Canada. Tickets for a single person were about $40 to $50. Then for families, the cost was $90.

Do you think the U.S. immigration system is broken?