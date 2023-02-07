Governor Abbott Officially Banned TikTok on Texas Issued Phones

Governor Abbott bans TikTok Photo by Twitter and Unsplash

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott followed up on his recent announcement about the Chinese social media app TikTok. Abbott announced a statewide security plan on the app for state-issued security devices.

State agencies have a short suspense to comply with Governor Abbott’s directive. Their suspense is February 15, 2023.

Governor Abbott said:

“The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored. Owned by a Chinese company that employs Chinese Communist Party members, TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user’s device, including details about a user’s internet activity. Other prohibited technologies listed in the statewide model plan also produce a similar threat to the security of Texans.”

“It is critical that state agencies and employees are protected from the vulnerabilities presented by the use of this app and other prohibited technologies as they work on behalf of their fellow Texans. I thank the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Information Resources for their hard work helping safeguard the state’s sensitive information and critical infrastructure from potential threats posed by hostile foreign actors.”

FBI Director Christopher Wray stressed the threat and danger of the app.

"We do have national security concerns. They include the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users."

The U.S. military has already banned the use of the app on all of its devices.

TikTok’s head of policy for the Americas Michael Beckerman said the concern is blown out of proportion. He said it makes for good politics.

