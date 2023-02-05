Honest People Turn to Crime Supporting Illegal Aliens

Tom Handy

Arizona County reported people are getting paid to smuggle migrants into the country. Some are paid as much as $1,000 per person to commit this crime.

NewsNationNow reported 15 vehicles were stopped on one day. Then Arizona Deputies stopped nine smuggling attempts in four hours.

One of the smugglers said:

“I feel like I’ve ruined my life. I was recently let go from my job at Amazon and I had no way to pay for a day care or any bills.”

Helping migrants is making honest people turn to crime.

And, 20 States are suing the Biden administration over the U.S. plan or lack of planning to stop migrants.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton supports legislators who are suing the Biden administration.

Paxton wrote:

“Over the past two years, the Biden Administration has systematically undermined border security on a scale never before seen in our nation’s history. The resulting influx at our southern border – over 5.5 million border crossings since President Biden implemented his policies on inauguration day – has not only had a devastating impact in Texas, but it has imposed intolerable costs and chaos on communities across the country.”

He added:

“Texas – and my office in particular – has served in many ways as the last safeguard against the lawlessness of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Alejandro Mayorkas, Xavier Becerra, and others.”
"In multiple legal battles, we have successfully slowed or altogether halted the implementation of open-borders policies promoted by the current Administration. However, our national security and the safety of all American citizens will remain at risk until our border is fully secured.”

Texas Governor reported in November there were 73,000 gotaways, illegal aliens who crossed the border. In fiscal year 2022, there were about 600,000 gotaways - Customs and Border Patrol has not released a final number. This was nearly double from the previous year when there were 389,000 gotaways.

There are multiple reports in El Paso, Texas about the police and Customs and Border Patrol finding migrant stash houses. About two weeks ago, 45 migrants were found by the police in a mobile home.

How do you think Texas can stop illegal aliens from crossing the border?

