The White House Says Abbott is Creating Political Stunts as Biden is Winning on Immigration

This past Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that a former Border Patrol agent was going to be the first Texas Immigration Czar. The idea is for Mark Banks to fill in for what Abbott believes President Joe Biden isn’t doing to protect the Texas border.

Since President Biden came into office, Texas is seeing a record number of migrants cross the Texas-Mexican border.

Customs and Border Patrol stated that there have been 2.7 million encounters on the border in FY 2022. This is more than double from two years before when President Biden came into office. In FY 2020, border patrol encountered 646,000 migrants.

But the White House sees this differently. White House Press Secretary said Governor Abbott is just creating political stunts.

Jean-Pierre said :

"Look, [Abbott] is gonna take whatever action he's going to take. We're not about political stunts, we're about dealing with a real issue and taking action.”

“That's what you've seen from this president these last two years; that's what you've seen from the president most recently, and now you're seeing border measures that actually [have] made a difference.”

"The president walked in on day one and proposed an immigration reform and is asking Republicans, instead of doing political stunts, to come and help him deal with an issue."

With a record number of migrants crossing the border, President Biden finally visited the Texas border in January , almost two years after he came into office. He implemented a new immigration plan which has reduced the number of migrants crossing the border .

Governor Abbott believes this isn’t even the main time when most migrants cross the border and come into the country. He believes the numbers will only increase.

The Governor is using the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety to help minimize the number of migrants crossing the border.

Biden set the limit to 30,000 migrants a month from four countries who can legally apply and enter the country . The countries include Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

Migrants have to use the CBP One smartphone app . Some migrants have been successful but technological or language barrier issues as well as the maximum number limit others allowed to enter per border post.

