Governor Hochul Said $1 Billion is Available to Support New York Migrants

New York Governor Kathy Hochul gives her proposed budget Photo by Twitter

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state budget on Wednesday. She mentioned the money will be used to help New York’s transportation section.

Hochul said she:

“recognizes the effort of governments at all levels to provide services and assist with the resettlement process by providing more than $1 billion in extraordinary funding.”

In addition, some of the money Governor Hochul proposed will be allocated to support migrants who arrived over the past year.

The Governor mentioned President Joe Biden assured her there would be money available to help migrants.

Hochul said :

“he did not give a number.”

But this was a big difference then what Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told the mayor previously a few weeks ago. She said he was not the government’s priority.

According to the New York Post, the federal government has reimbursed the city $7.89 million from last summer.

The amount that Governor Hochul mentioned is sure to please New York City Mayor Eric Adams. He has repeatedly stated he needed money to support migrants who were bussed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Texas Mayor Oscar Leeser.

Adams previously mentioned he needed $1 billion to support migrants . This would cover temporary housing, food, medical, and legal support services.

New York City is a sanctuary city and has welcomed the migrants who arrived.

Recently, some migrants refused the services the City provided . They protested and instead of moving into a new hotel shelter, they stayed in the street instead.

You can see what other initiatives Governor Hochul proposed for the budget.

Do you think Governor Hochul did the right thing to provide money for migrants?