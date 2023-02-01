7,500 Migrants Arrived in January - Is Biden's Immigration Plan Working?

President Biden in El Paso visiting the border Photo by Twitter

Since President Joe Biden announced his new immigration policy last month, about 7,500 migrants have legally entered the county. This is lower than the number of migrants who entered the country in December 2022.

Customs and Border Patrol released they encountered 251,000 migrants along the southern border in December.

So, is Biden’s immigration policy working?

It may be too early to tell.

Recent reports show that is working. The immigration policy allows up to 30,000 migrants from four countries to request asylum using the CBP One phone app. The countries include Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba.

The arrivals in January came from three countries according to CNN - Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti.

800 Nicaraguans

about 2,000 Haitians

approximately 4,700 Cubans

The CBP One app has caused some issues for migrants who have tried to use it and request asylum. Some complained about the language barrier. Other migrants complained about technical glitches the app had when they used it. Then others reached the daily limit that each border section received per day.

So in a sense, Biden’s plan is working. But according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott, this is not the main time that migrants try to enter the country. Abbott believes the number of migrants will increase as the months start to get warmer.

Photo by Twitter

Florida is seeing a surge of illegal immigrants arrive

Florida has recently seen a surge in illegal immigrants from Cuba and Haiti as they entered by sea rather than by land along the southern border. In one event, it forced the state to close down a national park resort .

Do you think President Biden's immigration plan is working?