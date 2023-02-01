California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to Know

Migrants at a San Diego bus station Photo by Twitter

California is a sanctuary state that allows undocumented migrants to live and work there. The state has requirements that allow them to get a driver’s license.

Then a survey conducted by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California in San Diego found 73.4% of Americans believe asylum should be expanded to people facing persecution.

According to a Washington D.C. research entity, undocumented immigrants in California contribute $3.1 billion a year in state and local taxes.

With policies in California favorable to migrants, a new migrant processing center is opening up in San Diego. The facility is located approximately 3 miles from the California-Mexico border. It is also located close to the Brown Field Municipal Airport.

The migrant tent facility can hold up to 500 people and provide a sleeping area, food, and areas for personal hygiene.

A Customs and Border Patrol spokesperson said :

“The San Diego Sector’s temporary soft-sided facilities allow the Border Patrol to increase processing capacity and provide more appropriate facilities for migrants.”

Border patrol also opened a similar migrant tent facility in El Paso, Texas last month on January 11. This facility is much larger and can hold up to 1,000 migrants.

The El Paso facility has Border Patrol agents working there but they are open to non-profits to help out. The same may occur at the San Diego migrant processing facility.

Comparing the size of the buildings, the El Paso migrant facility is 153,000 square feet and the San Diego facility is 130,786 square feet.

The San Diego facility is not open yet as it is still under construction.

