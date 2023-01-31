President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants

Photo by Twitter

President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.

The project will create 72,000 jobs and improve transportation along the New Jersey Transit and Amtrak passengers.

President Biden tweeted:

While in New York City, the president added:

"While others tried to shut this down, I made clear this is a national priority."

New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer mentioned this was the largest award from the Department of Public Transportation.

Schumer said :

“After many false starts and obstacles placed in our path, Gateway is full speed ahead."

Biden visits New York but ignores another crisis

As the president was in New York City, he avoided visiting Mayor Eric Adams and the migrant crisis that the city is experiencing. Mayor Adams mentioned over 40,000 migrants have arrived in the City.

Some came from Texas as Governor Greg Abbott and El Paso Mayor bussed them to the City. Adams recently visited El Paso to get a closer look at the situation.

Recently, migrants in New York refused to move into another shelter the city provided.

Male adult migrants moved from the Watson Hotel to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal where they complained that services were below standard for them to occupy .

The City stated that the shelter was fine and had the appropriate services available for migrants to occupy.

