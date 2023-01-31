New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free Shelter

Photo by Twitter

Over the weekend, New York City started to move migrants from one location to another. What should have been an easy process wasn’t.

Some migrants refused to leave Watson Hotel which was provided exclusively for men and free of charge. The migrants were slated to move into another shelter - the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

The migrants complained about poor living conditions at the new shelter.

New York City Hall spokesperson Fabian Levy disagree and said the new shelter had the:

"same services as every other humanitarian relief center in the city."

Samantha Liebman gathered details that the shelter lacked heat, the cots were too close to each other, and didn’t have as many bathrooms.

Mayor Adams said in a statement:

"This weekend, we began the process of moving single adult men from the Watson Hotel to Brooklyn Cruise Terminal, as we transition the hotel to meet the large number of asylum-seeking families with children."

"More than 42,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City since last spring, and we continue to surpass our moral obligations as we provide asylum seekers with shelter, food, health care, education, and a host of other services."

Mayor Adams clarified his statement on sheltering migrants and said in a recent interview on WNYC’s “Morning Edition”:

“That's not what I said. I did not state the city was not obligated to shelter migrants. In fact, we're doing just the opposite. Over 42,000 migrants came to our city and went through our system. Over 20-something thousand is still in our care. What I made clear is that when you look at the Right To Shelter law, which we are doing with all the migrants, this is a humanitarian crisis. This is not, in my belief, the same methods of a New Yorker who needs care that we have been complying with for over 400 years, if we want to do a real analysis.”

You can see more details about the situation:

Do you think the migrants have a right to complain?