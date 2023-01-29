Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support Migrants

Photo by Twitter

Two Texas non-profits received $100,000 to support migrants. In El Paso, Texas, two well-known organizations recently received money from The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation.

The information was reported on Friday, January 27 that the organizations received a large sum of money.

The El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank received the money to help migrants and the local community. This organization is a 501 C (3) non-profit helping the local El Paso community. Support from the organization comes from volunteers.

The food bank is located at 9541 Plaza Circle, El Paso, TX 79927.

Then the second organization that received the $100,000 donation was the Annunciation House. The Annunciation House is a non-profit that helps refugees, migrants, and immigrants. Most of the people they serve are from Central America and Mexico. The Annunciation House is also a 501 C (3) non-profit organization.

The Annunciation House is located at 815 Myrtle Ave, El Paso, TX 79901.

Both organizations are looking for volunteers to support the local community.

To find out more on how you can support El Paso Fighting Hunger Food Bank, click here .

To find out more about supporting the Annunciation House, click here .

The Paseo Del Norte Health Foundation promotes health and prevents disease in the Paseo Del Norte Region. The area includes people living in El Paso, Texas, West Texas, Santa Teresa, New Mexico area, and Cuidad, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Last year in December, El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser declared a State of Emergency as the City of El Paso was overwhelmed with migrants who crossed the border. The declaration brought in support from the Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety as personnel and preventative measures were established around the city.

