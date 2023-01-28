Governor Abbott was on Fox News Criticizing President Biden's Immigration Plan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticizing President Joe Biden's immigration policy Photo by YouTube

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News talking about migrants and President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. The governor’s comments justify the low arrival of migrants that the Customs and Border Patrol is currently seeing.

When President Biden announced his new immigration plan, this drew criticism from Governor Abbott. Biden’s plan limits four countries to legally cross the southern border- Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba . Then the plan limits the number to 30,000 people a month who can claim asylum using the CBP One smartphone app .

Governor Abbott said to Neil Cavuto:

“What the Biden Administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law. Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process—it requires a president, the executive branch, to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. So, the State of Texas filed a lawsuit to put a stop to this program by the Biden Administration because it is clearly, unequivocally, against the law.”

Governor Abbott added:

“He's wrong for two reasons, one of which you pointed out, and that is they're talking about these four different countries. Americans need to know. There are people coming across the border from more than 140 different countries. And so, he's admitting a large number of people coming from across the entire world. Second thing is, as was reported and is a fact, and that is this time of year is the lowest time of year for border crossings.”

You can watch Governor Abbott's video here:

Then the Department of Public Services Lieutenant Chris Olivarez also said on Fox News that the number of ‘gotaways’ is not calculated in border patrol numbers. Gotaways are illegal aliens who cross the border illegally into the United States.

Olivarez said:

“The gotaways have always been concerning to us, because these are the individuals who have been able to sneak by law enforcement and have made it into the interior, and we don’t know where they are at.”

“We’ve encountered individuals on ranches who are gang members and those with criminal histories of sex crimes and other violent criminal acts. This border crisis is not slowing down.”

A recent article mentioned that the CBP One technical issues has helped lower the number of migrants claiming asylum but if Governor Abbott is correct, then the number of migrants crossing will increase in the upcoming months.

Do you think the number of migrants coming into the United States will increase in 2023?