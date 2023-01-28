Governor Abbott was on Fox News Criticizing President Biden's Immigration Plan

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0duzur_0kUWtAqY00
Texas Governor Greg Abbott criticizing President Joe Biden's immigration policyPhoto byYouTube

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News talking about migrants and President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. The governor’s comments justify the low arrival of migrants that the Customs and Border Patrol is currently seeing.

When President Biden announced his new immigration plan, this drew criticism from Governor Abbott. Biden’s plan limits four countries to legally cross the southern border- Venezuela, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Cuba. Then the plan limits the number to 30,000 people a month who can claim asylum using the CBP One smartphone app.

Governor Abbott said to Neil Cavuto:

“What the Biden Administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law. Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process—it requires a president, the executive branch, to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. So, the State of Texas filed a lawsuit to put a stop to this program by the Biden Administration because it is clearly, unequivocally, against the law.”

Governor Abbott added:

“He's wrong for two reasons, one of which you pointed out, and that is they're talking about these four different countries. Americans need to know. There are people coming across the border from more than 140 different countries. And so, he's admitting a large number of people coming from across the entire world. Second thing is, as was reported and is a fact, and that is this time of year is the lowest time of year for border crossings.”

You can watch Governor Abbott's video here:

Then the Department of Public Services Lieutenant Chris Olivarez also said on Fox News that the number of ‘gotaways’ is not calculated in border patrol numbers. Gotaways are illegal aliens who cross the border illegally into the United States.

Olivarez said:

“The gotaways have always been concerning to us, because these are the individuals who have been able to sneak by law enforcement and have made it into the interior, and we don’t know where they are at.”
“We’ve encountered individuals on ranches who are gang members and those with criminal histories of sex crimes and other violent criminal acts. This border crisis is not slowing down.”

A recent article mentioned that the CBP One technical issues has helped lower the number of migrants claiming asylum but if Governor Abbott is correct, then the number of migrants crossing will increase in the upcoming months.

Do you think the number of migrants coming into the United States will increase in 2023?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Texas migrants# El Paso migrants# Governor Abbott migrants# President Biden migrants# immigration policy

Comments / 796

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
41K followers

More from Tom Handy

Texas State

Texas Law Enforcement Captured an Iranian Terrorist Who Was Hiding in a Vehicle

The Texas Department of Public Safety captured an Iranian terrorist who was on the FBI Terror Watchlist last week. Alireza Heidari is 29 years old and was hiding in the trunk when the car was pulled over along with four other illegal immigrants in Val Verde County south of San Antonio.

Read full story
2 comments

Governor Hochul Said $1 Billion is Available to Support New York Migrants

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the state budget on Wednesday. She mentioned the money will be used to help New York’s transportation section. “recognizes the effort of governments at all levels to provide services and assist with the resettlement process by providing more than $1 billion in extraordinary funding.”

Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Border Patrol Saw a 231% Increase in Migrants in the First Quarter - Will the Texas Czar Help?

It’s only been two days since Texas Governor Greg Abbott appointed retired Customs and Border Patrol Agent, Michael Banks, to his new role as Texas Immigration Czar. With a huge increase from the previous year, White will have his hands full.

Read full story
11 comments
Florida State

7,500 Migrants Arrived in January - Is Biden's Immigration Plan Working?

Since President Joe Biden announced his new immigration policy last month, about 7,500 migrants have legally entered the county. This is lower than the number of migrants who entered the country in December 2022.

Read full story
22 comments
California State

California is Building a New Migrant Processing Facility - Here's What You Need to Know

California is a sanctuary state that allows undocumented migrants to live and work there. The state has requirements that allow them to get a driver’s license. Then a survey conducted by the U.S. Immigration Policy Center at the University of California in San Diego found 73.4% of Americans believe asylum should be expanded to people facing persecution.

Read full story
36 comments
New York City, NY

President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For Migrants

President Joe Biden stopped in New York City on Tuesday to announce $292 Million in funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project that connects New York City and New Jersey. A White House official said a new tunnel will be built that connects Palisades, the Hudson River, and the waterfront area in Manhattan.

Read full story
2125 comments
Texas State

Here's Why Senate Bill 147 is Causing Concern Among Texas Residents

A controversial Senate Bill is angering some Texas residents. The bill aims to limit people from four countries from owning property in Texas. If passed, Senate Bill 147 limits citizens from North Korea, Iran, Russia, and China from buying Texas property.

Read full story
83 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announced Texas Border Czar to Help with the Migrant Crisis

On Monday, Governor Greg Abbott visited the border wall along the Texas-Mexican border. On his visit to San Benito which is south of San Antonio and north of Brownsville, the Governor announced the new czar for border security.

Read full story
22 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Migrants Complain About Living Conditions at a Free Shelter

Over the weekend, New York City started to move migrants from one location to another. What should have been an easy process wasn’t. Some migrants refused to leave Watson Hotel which was provided exclusively for men and free of charge. The migrants were slated to move into another shelter - the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal.

Read full story
3554 comments
Texas State

Here's What Governor Abbott Said Supporting Anti-Abortionists This Weekend

A rally was held this weekend in Austin where Governor Greg Abbott joined. The governor was there to support anti-abortionists at the 2023 Texas Rally For Life. The rally was also held on the 50th Anniversary of the Supreme Cort decision when Roe Vs. Wade was passed on January 28, 1973.

Read full story
113 comments
Chicago, IL

A New Migrant Shelter May Open This Week in Chicago

After weeks of protest and debate, this could be the week that migrants will be housed at an abandoned Chicago school. You may have seen protests from local residents as Woodlawn Elementary School was announced to be a new home for migrants who arrived from Texas. The school was supposed to open weeks ago but the opening was delayed. Now it appears this week the facility could open to house up to 200 migrants.

Read full story
105 comments
Florida State

More Migrants are Reaching the State of Florida This Year

Just a few weeks ago, the State of Florida was in a crisis as migrants closed down the Dry Torgus National Park close to Miami. But the crisis didn't end there are more migrants who continued to arrive this month. Last year in 2022, Florida saw 13,357 migrants arrive from two countries.

Read full story
53 comments
Dallas, TX

Kendal Richardson Wants to be the Next Mayor of Dallas

The election for Dallas, the third largest city in Texas, is coming up soon. Behind Houston and San Antonio, Dallas is having its election. One newcomer to this political race is candidate Kendal Richardson, a Dallas resident since November 2010. The current Mayor Eric Johnson is running for re-election.

Read full story
10 comments
El Paso, TX

Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support Migrants

Two Texas non-profits received $100,000 to support migrants. In El Paso, Texas, two well-known organizations recently received money from The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation. The information was reported on Friday, January 27 that the organizations received a large sum of money.

Read full story
39 comments

President Biden's New Immigration Policy has Reduced Migrant Encounter to 95%

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden initiated a plan for migrants trying to enter the country. Through no fault of his own, the number of migrants entering the country has slowed down because of technical issues or language barriers.

Read full story
2311 comments
Denver, CO

Denver is Struggling to Support Migrants, and This is How You Can Help

The number of migrants arriving from Texas to Denver has slowed down recently. As the City manages the current migrants in shelters, they still need more necessary items. “The Emergency Operations Center recently transitioned to a new record-keeping system for managing the arrival of migrants at shelters. This transition from manual spreadsheets to automated forms has resulted in the removal of duplicate records.”

Read full story
139 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announced How to Report Damages From the Recent Tornado

After bad weather came into the Houston area this week, Governor Greg Abbott announced how you can report damages. On Thursday he provided some guidelines to self-report damages to homes and businesses in Southeast Texas.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs Announced Her Migrant Transportation Plan Which Looks Similar to Her Predecessors

With only a few weeks in office, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced her plan to transport migrants to other cities. Her announcement brought a lot of backlash from people since her plan is very similar to former Governor Doug Ducey's. Ducey copied similar methods that Governor Greg Abbott did when he started busing migrants to Washington, D.C. last April.

Read full story
476 comments
Del Rio, TX

Here is What Del Rio Mayor Said About the Migrant Crisis

A radio station recently interviewed a mayor of a Texas border town that has seen the migrant crisis up front. Morning show WBUR which is out of Boston spoke to Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano who shared details on what the city has been dealing with.

Read full story
8 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy