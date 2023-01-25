20 States Sue the Biden Administration Over 30,000 Migrants a Month Plan

Photo by Twitter

This month, President Joe Biden laid out his immigration plan for migrants who want to enter the United States. Biden set the limit to 30,000 a month. Now, Texas and 20 other states are suing the Biden plan.

With the number capped at 30,000, this comes out to about 1,000 migrants a day entering the country with the majority entering Texas at its border crossings.

There were several instances last year where migrants crossed in those numbers that overwhelmed cities such as El Paso, Texas. Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused many migrants to sanctuary cities which caused several of them to declare a State of Emergency such as New York City and Washington D.C. Denver, Colorado received migrants from El Paso and they also declared a State of Emergency.

With the number limited to 30,000 a month, this may still overwhelm many cities and states.

According to The Hill, the lawsuit stated :

“​​The Department of Homeland Security (DHS or Department), under the false pretense of preventing aliens from unlawfully crossing the border between the ports of entry, has effectively created a new visa program—without the formalities of legislation from Congress—by announcing that it will permit up to 360,000 aliens annually from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to be ‘paroled’ into the United States for two years or longer and with eligibility for employment authorization.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said:

“Every state in America, especially border states like Texas, is being crushed by the impacts of illegal immigration.”

Governor Abbott continues to limit the number of migrants entering the States' border through the use of the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard.

