Chicago, IL

Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been Delayed

Tom Handy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SsUp6_0kQvEFnv00
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the proposed housing for migrants at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolPhoto byTwitter

Chicago was about to use a local school as a shelter for migrants starting this week. Recently plans have changed and were delayed to use Woodlawn Elementary School. The school is located at 6420 S. University Ave.

The initial plan was to house up to 250 migrants in the school. Migrants would be allowed to stay in the school for up to two years. This idea also brought a lot of protests from the local community who live in the area.

Some wondered about security in the neighborhood. Others mentioned the current homeless situation of local Chicago residents. Basically, migrants would get a free place to stay as some homeless live on the street.

City officials planned to use contracted officers and provide 24-hour security covering all entrances of the building.

Last week at a candidate forum for 20th Ward, Ald. Jeanette Taylor said:

"This was not about us saying, 'No, no we don't want to help people out.' We're a sanctuary city. But we also have to realize that people in our community haven't been taken care of either," Taylor said. "It's not 'one or the other'; it's 'and [or] both.'"

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot runs for re-election, she voiced that she needed more money to support migrants. After receiving $20 million from the State, this still leaves a $33 million shortfall to cover expenses for the year.

CBS Chicago provides more details on the plan for Wadsworth Elementary School:

Do you think migrants will eventually get housed in Woodlawn Elementary School?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mayor Lori Lightfoot migrants# Chicago migrants# Texas migrants# Chicago politics# migrants news

Comments / 391

Published by

Sharing information about Texas, politics, and the movers and shakers you need to know.

El Paso, TX
40K followers

More from Tom Handy

El Paso, TX

Two Texas Organizations Receive $100,000 Each to Support Migrants

Two Texas non-profits received $100,000 to support migrants. In El Paso, Texas, two well-known organizations recently received money from The Paso Del Norte Health Foundation. The information was reported on Friday, January 27 that the organizations received a large sum of money.

Read full story
15 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott was on Fox News Criticizing President Biden's Immigration Plan

Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News talking about migrants and President Joe Biden’s immigration policy. The governor’s comments justify the low arrival of migrants that the Customs and Border Patrol is currently seeing.

Read full story
517 comments

President Biden's New Immigration Policy has Reduced Migrant Encounter to 95%

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden initiated a plan for migrants trying to enter the country. Through no fault of his own, the number of migrants entering the country has slowed down because of technical issues or language barriers.

Read full story
1982 comments
Denver, CO

Denver is Struggling to Support Migrants, and This is How You Can Help

The number of migrants arriving from Texas to Denver has slowed down recently. As the City manages the current migrants in shelters, they still need more necessary items. “The Emergency Operations Center recently transitioned to a new record-keeping system for managing the arrival of migrants at shelters. This transition from manual spreadsheets to automated forms has resulted in the removal of duplicate records.”

Read full story
127 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott Announced How to Report Damages From the Recent Tornado

After bad weather came into the Houston area this week, Governor Greg Abbott announced how you can report damages. On Thursday he provided some guidelines to self-report damages to homes and businesses in Southeast Texas.

Read full story
5 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs Announced Her Migrant Transportation Plan Which Looks Similar to Her Predecessors

With only a few weeks in office, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs announced her plan to transport migrants to other cities. Her announcement brought a lot of backlash from people since her plan is very similar to former Governor Doug Ducey's. Ducey copied similar methods that Governor Greg Abbott did when he started busing migrants to Washington, D.C. last April.

Read full story
471 comments
Del Rio, TX

Here is What Del Rio Mayor Said About the Migrant Crisis

A radio station recently interviewed a mayor of a Texas border town that has seen the migrant crisis up front. Morning show WBUR which is out of Boston spoke to Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano who shared details on what the city has been dealing with.

Read full story
8 comments
New York City, NY

New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden Administration

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is not holding back and sharing what the Biden administration needs to fix. Adams bluntly said, why don’t I know who is in charge of the border?

Read full story
75 comments
Texas State

20 States Sue the Biden Administration Over 30,000 Migrants a Month Plan

This month, President Joe Biden laid out his immigration plan for migrants who want to enter the United States. Biden set the limit to 30,000 a month. Now, Texas and 20 other states are suing the Biden plan.

Read full story
621 comments
Arizona State

Arizona County Supervisor Says They Are Getting Overwhelmed By Migrants and Gotaways

As Texas gets the majority of news on the border crisis, there is one county in Arizona that is getting overwhelmed with migrants and illegal aliens. Yuma Country Supervisor Jonathan Lines voiced his concern as his area can’t handle the surge.

Read full story
333 comments
Houston, TX

Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last Week

In Washington, D.C., three Black mayors sat down for the first time as they lead the country’s biggest cities. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and Houston’s Sylvester Turner sat down to talk about common issues their cities face. Together they lead 20 million people.

Read full story
41 comments
Dallas, TX

These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance

These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance. Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Alerted State Agencies to Be Prepared For This Winter Storm

Governor Greg Abbott is trying to be prepared and ahead of the winter weather affecting local Texans. He is trying to avoid the backlash he has faced over the years as ERCOT has left hundreds of people without power.

Read full story
54 comments
Texas State

Governor Greg Abbott Claimed He Could Kick Better Than the Dallas Cowboy’s Kicker

Going into Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys were playing the San Francisco 49ers. After missing another field goal on Sunday night, Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about the Cowboys kicker, Brett Maher.

Read full story
231 comments
Texas State

Governor Abbott's Operation Lone Star Helped Lower the Real Number of Migrants and Illegal Aliens

Information recently showed that the southern border reached a new number of migrants and illegal aliens crossing the border in the past year. Last year, 551,930 illegal immigrants crossed the border. If Texas Governor Greg Abbott didn’t start Operation Lone Star, it’s likely the numbers would be much higher.

Read full story
454 comments

The Number of Migrants Crossing the Southern Border is Likely to Set a New Record in 2023

The number of migrant encounters may set a new record in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023. According to a recent report released by Customs and Border Patrol, the number of migrant encounters is almost half of what was encountered during FY 2022.

Read full story
1217 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House Migrants

On Saturday, January 21, New York Mayor Eric Adams announced a new shelter for migrants. This is the fifth shelter and will house up to 1,000 migrants, primarily single men. The next shelter is actually a cruise ship located at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. New York City has already opened 77 hotels that also serve as temporary shelters.

Read full story
1059 comments
Arizona State

Governor Hobbs Announces Her Transportation Plan For Migrants While Saving Money

As Vice President Kamala Harris made a recent trip to Arizona, she missed visiting the border. But it seems Governor Katie Hobbs has a plan already figured out to solve the migrant crisis in Arizona.

Read full story
612 comments
New York City, NY

Mayor Adams Wants National Czar On Migrants - Doesn't Vice President Harris Do That or Does She?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been criticized as he declared the country needs a national czar on migrants. But the mayor may be right. After his visit to El Paso, Texas, Mayor Adams said:

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy