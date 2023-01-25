Chicago's Plan to House 200 Migrants Has Been Delayed

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the proposed housing for migrants at Woodlawn Elementary School Photo by Twitter

Chicago was about to use a local school as a shelter for migrants starting this week. Recently plans have changed and were delayed to use Woodlawn Elementary School . The school is located at 6420 S. University Ave.

The initial plan was to house up to 250 migrants in the school. Migrants would be allowed to stay in the school for up to two years. This idea also brought a lot of protests from the local community who live in the area .

Some wondered about security in the neighborhood. Others mentioned the current homeless situation of local Chicago residents. Basically, migrants would get a free place to stay as some homeless live on the street.

City officials planned to use contracted officers and provide 24-hour security covering all entrances of the building.

Last week at a candidate forum for 20th Ward, Ald. Jeanette Taylor said :

"This was not about us saying, 'No, no we don't want to help people out.' We're a sanctuary city. But we also have to realize that people in our community haven't been taken care of either," Taylor said. "It's not 'one or the other'; it's 'and [or] both.'"

As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot runs for re-election, she voiced that she needed more money to support migrants. After receiving $20 million from the State , this still leaves a $33 million shortfall to cover expenses for the year .

