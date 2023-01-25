Arizona County Supervisor Says They Are Getting Overwhelmed By Migrants and Gotaways





Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines talking the migrant crisis Photo by YouTube

As Texas gets the majority of news on the border crisis, there is one county in Arizona that is getting overwhelmed with migrants and illegal aliens. Yuma Country Supervisor Jonathan Lines voiced his concern as his area can’t handle the surge.

Migrants are entering the country with some damaging food crops that have an impact on your monthly budget . Others are taking up space in hospital rooms which leaves local residents of Arizona forcing them to travel to other locations, some outside of the state.

Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said :

“The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people we have not been able to catch.”

As hospital systems are overwhelmed with migrants taking up space from local residents, Lines said this also costs the hospital additional monetary expenses.

Lines said:

“Let’s talk about the financial impact and the strain that it’s placed on our hospital.” So far, Yuma Medical Center has had over $22 million of unreimbursed expenses specifically for people who are illegally crossing our border.”

“I have received calls from people saying, ‘I had to take my wife to San Diego, I had to take my wife to Phoenix to deliver a baby because there were no more beds at this hospital.’”

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs currently plans to bus or fly migrants out of the state , which is similar to what the previous administration did. She has yet to come up with a plan to cover the holes left by the removal of the shipping containers left by her predecessor, Governor Doug Ducey.

This video covers more details on the issues of migrants and the cartel in Arizona.

